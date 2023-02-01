Chilliwack Chiefs help BCHL set new NCAA scholarship mark

The junior A league says 174 players already have college commitments, with the season not yet done

With two months of hockey still to go, plus playoffs, the BC Hockey League has already set a new single-season record for NCAA Div I commitments, with 174. The previous record of 173 was set in 2019-20 and was equaled last year.

The Chilliwack Chiefs are among the leaders for sending skaters on to college hockey. Thirteen Chilliwack skaters trails only the Penticton Vees, with 17, and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, with 15.

“Despite the adversity faced over the past couple of years, our league has bounced back in a major way as we continue our upward trend as one of North America’s top junior hockey leagues producing collegiate athletes,” said Steven Cocker, the BCHL’s deputy commissioner and chief operating. “This is a testament to the hard work and determination of our players, as well as the outstanding development and resources our teams and their staff are providing on the ground.

“Development doesn’t stop on the ice, as our teams are doing a phenomenal job to ensure their athletes are as ready for the classroom as they are for the ice.”

The junior A circuit has also set a new high-water mark for alumni playing NCAA Div 1 hockey. There are 411 former BCHLers with at least 10 games in the league accounting for 23.41 per cent of all NCAA Div 1 athletes.

