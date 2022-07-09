Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe drafted by NHL’s Golden Knights

The talented blueliner was a seventh round pick of Las Vegas, one of seven BCHLers drafted

The Las Vegas Golden Knights made Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe their final pick in the 2022 National Hockey League entry draft. (Twitter photo)

Chilliwack Chiefs defenceman Abram Wiebe can officially put National Hockey League prospect on his resume.

The 2003-born blueliner was selected in the seventh round (209th overall) of the NHL entry draft, which was held Thursday and Friday (July 7-8) in Montreal.

The Mission product put himself on the pro radar with a breakout 2021-22 BCHL campaign. The smooth-skating blueliner produced two goals and 31 points in 54 games while playing a solid two-way game. At six-foot-three and 195 pounds, Wiebe has NHL size, and he’s also got a college commitment to the University of North Dakota, an NCAA Div 1 powerhouse known for developing pro players.

Wiebe was one of seven former or current BCHLers drafted.

West Kelowna Warrior Ben MacDonald was the highest pick, going in the third round, 91st overall, to the Seattle Kraken.

The 18-year-old played high school hockey in Massachusetts the past three seasons. He led his prep school in scoring last year, putting up 14 goals and 29 points in 22 games. He is committed to play for West Kelowna next season. Beyond that, he has a scholarship to Harvard University.

Another Warrior, Tyson Jugnauth, went in the fourth round, 100th overall, to the Kraken.

The winner of the BCHL’s Top Defenceman Award and a first-team all-star in 2021-22, Jugnauth finished second in defencemen scoring with 50 points in 52 games. He will play at the University of Wisconsin in the fall.

Ian Devlin was drafted in the sixth round, 182nd overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he too is a West K Warrior.

He spent the past two years at St. Andrew’s College (prep school) where he was captain of the team his final season and led his squad in most offensive categories, including goals (19), assists (28) and points (47) in 44 games played.

Devlin will eventually play his college hockey at Cornell University.

Eli Barnett of the Victoria Grizzlies went in the seventh round, 195th overall, to the San Jose Sharks.

Barnett appeared on NHL Central Scouting’s early list in the fall of 2021, but was not on their midterm or final rankings. The Sharks must have still paid attention as they nabbed him with their final pick of the draft. The New Brunswick product played 53 of Victoria’s 54 regular-season games in 2021-22, chipping in with three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.

He is committed to the University of Vermont.

Tyson Dyck came off the board in the seventh round, 206th overall, going to the Ottawa Senators.

The Cranbrook Buck tied for fourth in league scoring last season with 75 points in 54 games. His 34 goals and 41 assists were also top-five in the league. As a result, he was voted as a first-team all-star, a member of the All-Rookie Team and a finalist for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award.

He recently committed to the University of Massachusetts where he will play in the fall.

RELATED: Abram Wiebe having breakout season on Chilliwack Chiefs defence

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs D Abram Wiebe named to BCHL all-star squad