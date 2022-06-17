Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl. (Black Press file)

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl. (Black Press file)

LETTER: MP Strahl blames Trudeau for cost-of-living crisis

Strahl responds to letter criticizing his constituency flyer

Re: “Strahl’s flyer a waster of taxpayer dollars,” Letter by Patrick O’Grady, Chilliwack Progress, June 10, 2022.

I’d like to take this opportunity to address comments made by Mr. O’Grady regarding the NDP-Liberal coalition’s role in ignoring the cost-of-living crisis happening today across Canada.

The Liberals and NDP want Canadians to believe that rampant inflation and the rapidly rising food, housing, and gas prices have nothing to do with the fact that the Bank of Canada spent the last two years printing extraordinary amounts of money to bankroll Justin Trudeau’s deficits. No one disputes that recent global events have had a significant impact on Canada. But, pretending that the cost-of-living crisis has nothing to do with the Trudeau government doubling the national debt by creating billions of dollars out of thin air is just wrong.

The simple fact is your labour is worth less today and this is in no small part because the Bank of Canada bankrolled Justin Trudeau’s reckless deficits.

Conservatives introduced a motion to help Canadians struggling to make ends meet by providing relief at the gas pumps by suspending GST collected on gasoline and diesel and suspending the carbon tax, providing relief to farmers by eliminating tariffs on fertilizer, immediately removing all federal COVID-19 restrictions to help tourism, and launching a national public inquiry into money laundering to curb speculation in the housing market. The NDP-Liberal coalition voted against this motion. In doing so, this out of touch NDP-Liberal coalition failed to take immediate action that would have made a real difference in the lives of Canadian families.

This year alone, it is estimated that inflation will cost every Canadian an extra $2,000. While that might not seem like a lot to Justin Trudeau, for the people I represent it is already having a devastating impact. I’ll make no apologies for fighting for my constituents who are facing a cost-of-living crisis, and I won’t apologize for offending the NDP-Liberal coalition when I do so.

Mark Strahl, MP

Chilliwack–Hope

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Conservative Party of CanadaLetter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
LETTER: Pale-coloured goose is shunned by other geese
Next story
LETTER: Cats are beautiful yet often misunderstood

Just Posted

Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver in May 2022, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth)
OPINION: Save Old Growth protesters are only disrupting lives and pissing people off

Avian flu has been confirmed among some Canada geese at Mill Lake in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Avian flu confirmed in some Canada geese at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

Chilliwack’s Natasha Rainkie has won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s medal at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
Chilliwack woman wins UFV Lieutenant Governor’s medal

(Photo from www.change.org petition.)
Improvements coming to dangerous Chilliwack intersection

Pop-up banner image ×