LETTER: MP Strahl blames Trudeau for cost-of-living crisis

Re: “Strahl’s flyer a waster of taxpayer dollars,” Letter by Patrick O’Grady, Chilliwack Progress, June 10, 2022.

I’d like to take this opportunity to address comments made by Mr. O’Grady regarding the NDP-Liberal coalition’s role in ignoring the cost-of-living crisis happening today across Canada.

The Liberals and NDP want Canadians to believe that rampant inflation and the rapidly rising food, housing, and gas prices have nothing to do with the fact that the Bank of Canada spent the last two years printing extraordinary amounts of money to bankroll Justin Trudeau’s deficits. No one disputes that recent global events have had a significant impact on Canada. But, pretending that the cost-of-living crisis has nothing to do with the Trudeau government doubling the national debt by creating billions of dollars out of thin air is just wrong.

The simple fact is your labour is worth less today and this is in no small part because the Bank of Canada bankrolled Justin Trudeau’s reckless deficits.

Conservatives introduced a motion to help Canadians struggling to make ends meet by providing relief at the gas pumps by suspending GST collected on gasoline and diesel and suspending the carbon tax, providing relief to farmers by eliminating tariffs on fertilizer, immediately removing all federal COVID-19 restrictions to help tourism, and launching a national public inquiry into money laundering to curb speculation in the housing market. The NDP-Liberal coalition voted against this motion. In doing so, this out of touch NDP-Liberal coalition failed to take immediate action that would have made a real difference in the lives of Canadian families.

This year alone, it is estimated that inflation will cost every Canadian an extra $2,000. While that might not seem like a lot to Justin Trudeau, for the people I represent it is already having a devastating impact. I’ll make no apologies for fighting for my constituents who are facing a cost-of-living crisis, and I won’t apologize for offending the NDP-Liberal coalition when I do so.

Mark Strahl, MP

Chilliwack–Hope

