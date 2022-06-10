LETTER: Strahl flyer is a waste of taxpayer dollars

‘I think Mark Strahl should focus on his own party, in complete disarray’

A flyer sent out to constituents by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl in May 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress) A flyer sent out to constituents by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl in May 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Does anyone else see the irony in MP Mark Strahl’s latest propaganda? In his latest flyer he accuses the current government, of wasteful spending, of being responsible for higher gas prices, grain and grain-related food prices, pork and beef prices and even higher prices on appliances and furniture.

The same mailout also blames them for our higher housing prices.

Yet here he is, spending taxpayer money on postal delivery, printing and paper for a flyer that is complete rhetoric.

I don’t care what party he is from, I respected his father, but Mark Strahl’s communications only criticize things that no one in Canada is responsible for.

Gas and feed prices are a global market influenced by things like war and a couple billion people in China. Feed prices are also affected by drought, like last year’s. Appliances and furniture are more expensive because of supply chain issues and a worldwide chip shortage that has also shut down car manufacturers. As for housing, you can blame the rich who are buying homes as investments instead of the stock market.

I think Mark Strahl should focus on his own party, in complete disarray, to give Canadians a choice between parties instead of blowing the hot air that is destroying our crops and contributing to global warming.

Does Strahl actually think people of Chilliwack are so naive and uneducated to think any government could have an influence on these impacted industries or is he just using rhetoric to make himself look better?

Instead of wasting taxpayers money on flyers, maybe Mark should spend his time on efforts that can actually effect change instead of misleading his constituents with American-style rhetoric.

Patrick O’Grady

