Environment Canada is warning that roads and sidewalks could be icy overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and into Thursday in the eastern Fraser Valley. (Stock photo by Sergey Gorbachev from Pixabay)

Environment Canada is warning that roads and sidewalks could be icy overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and into Thursday in the eastern Fraser Valley. (Stock photo by Sergey Gorbachev from Pixabay)

WEATHER ALERT: Icy roads could impact eastern Fraser Valley

Environment Canada warns of falling temperatures overnight Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the eastern Fraser Valley for falling temperatures and icy surfaces overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and through Thursday.

The agency says that in the wake of Tuesday night’s snowstorm, daytime temperatures have risen above freezing, resulting in much of the snow melting.

But temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday night, with windchill values ranging from -5 to -15 in the eastern Fraser Valley.

RELATED: First storm of the season hit the Fraser Valley hard with more to come

“Temperatures will fall well below zero, and untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute,” Environment Canada said.

The frigid temperatures are expected to remain through Thursday night.

The region is expected to see some snow flurries on Friday during the day and into the evening with a high of zero, but the weekend forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of one degree.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherSnowWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in city environmental ranking
Next story
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

Just Posted

Two mug shots of Kristopher Thomas Bradley Vandenbrink, who on Nov. 30, 2022 was sentenced for several property crimes.
Chilliwack man gets conditional sentence for home break-in

Environment Canada is warning that roads and sidewalks could be icy overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and into Thursday in the eastern Fraser Valley. (Stock photo by Sergey Gorbachev from Pixabay)
WEATHER ALERT: Icy roads could impact eastern Fraser Valley

People on horseback participate in the last Rotary Christmas Parade on Dec. 7, 2019 in Chilliwack. This year, bins will be placed along the parade route where people can donate non-perishable food items for the food bank. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Donations for food bank being collected at Christmas parade in Chilliwack

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Women’s prison in Abbotsford declares COVID-19 outbreak