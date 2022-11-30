WEATHER ALERT: Icy roads could impact eastern Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is warning that roads and sidewalks could be icy overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and into Thursday in the eastern Fraser Valley. (Stock photo by Sergey Gorbachev from Pixabay)

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the eastern Fraser Valley for falling temperatures and icy surfaces overnight Wednesday (Nov. 30) and through Thursday.

The agency says that in the wake of Tuesday night’s snowstorm, daytime temperatures have risen above freezing, resulting in much of the snow melting.

But temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday night, with windchill values ranging from -5 to -15 in the eastern Fraser Valley.

“Temperatures will fall well below zero, and untreated road surfaces and sidewalks could become icy overnight, potentially impacting the Thursday morning commute,” Environment Canada said.

The frigid temperatures are expected to remain through Thursday night.

The region is expected to see some snow flurries on Friday during the day and into the evening with a high of zero, but the weekend forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of one degree.



