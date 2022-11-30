B.C. STORM: First storm of the season hit the Fraser Valley hard with more to come

‘For central, eastern Fraser Valley snow should end near noon or early Wednesday afternoon’

Pedestrians make their way along Cheam Avenue in Chilliwack on Wednesday. Nov. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack, Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley are digging out Wednesday morning from the first major snowstorm of the season.

But it’s not over yet for the eastern Fraser Valley with more on the way.

Roads conditions were mainly clear by sunrise Wednesday (Nov. 30) on the highways and main roads, according to commuter reports, but it’s dodgy in some snow-covered spots and slippery on some side roads.

A woman clears snow from a vehicle on First Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Schools are closed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, and Fraser-Cascade (Hope and District of Kent).

“Student and staff safety is paramount. Due to very icy road conditions, we have determined that schools will be closed for students and staff today, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,” according to the inclement weather announcement from Chilliwack School District. “All rentals, community schools and daycares are also closed.”

The forecast was for 20 to 25 centimetres for Chilliwack to Hope, which appears to have been spot on in some areas, and many are waking to a snow-covered world.

Total snowfall overnight in Chilliwack was 13.2 centimetres as of Wednesday morning, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s storm watcher for Environment Canada.

A pedestrian navigates a snowy road after the first snowstorm of the season on Alexander Avenue in downtown Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Accidents were being reported on social media, and at least one vehicle MVI Wednesday morning was for a vehicle striking a pole.

“Snowfall will continue to result in difficult driving conditions,” according to the Environment Canada weather warning for Nov. 30.

It’s coming from a strong low pressure system over Vancouver Island, and it will continue to generate snow.

For the central and eastern Fraser Valley snow will end near noon or early this afternoon.

Snow is cleared from the parking lot of the Chilliwack Library on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“For Chilliwack, an additional five centimetres of snow accumulation is expected. For Hope, up to 10 cm will fall before easing this afternoon.

“Adjust driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

