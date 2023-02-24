VIDEO w/ PHOTOS: Chilliwack firefighters tackle house blaze on Garden Drive

Chilliwack fire crews at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack fire crews at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Fire Department crews tackled a house fire at the corner of Garden Drive and Charles Street after 2 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 23).

Heavy smoke could be seen venting from several windows and eaves when fire crews arrived on scene.

Some firefighters went inside right away as others set up hoses.

After about 20 minutes on scene the smoke continued but flames had not escaped to the outside of the structure.

A couple with a dog were outside near the path under the CN Rail tracks, one of whom shouted directions at the firefighters.

Crews seemed to have the fire under control by 2:20 p.m.

