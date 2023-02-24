Criminal investigation underway into Chilliwack house fire a family of 4 escaped from Monday

RCMP execute search warrant 2 days after blaze waiting to ensure structure was safe to enter

The fire that destroyed this house on Feb. 20, 2023, seen here boarded up on Feb. 24, on Victoria Avenue in Chilliwack is under criminal investigation by the RCMP. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Three days after an alleged arson destroyed a family’s home and all their belongings and killed several pet guinea pigs, no one has been charged but the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack RCMP and the fire department.

A man and a woman and their two boys, aged five and 11, escaped the fire reported after 4:30 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 20).

“Fortunately, all occupants were able to evacuate the home prior to the arrival of fire crews,” assistant chief Andrew Brown said in a press release.

The family were asleep at the time of the fire and were awakened by the smell of smoke.

They made it out although the woman broke her hand in the process. Several guinea pigs, including babies, died. While it was originally reported a cat was killed, a family member said the cat is missing and may have escaped the fire. A family dog also escaped.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help the family, the fire is described as a “suspected arson/attempted murder,” something that has not been confirmed by police.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk did confirm there is a criminal investigation into the cause of the .

Mounties secured the scene for more than two days after the fire was extinguished waiting until it was safe to enter to execute a search warrant.

Anyone with information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

