School board chair running for city council to ‘continue to serve Chilliwack in more impactful way’

Council candidate Jared Mumford pledges to help ‘shape this community into a better place’

After serving four years on the Chilliwack School Board, Jared Mumford has decided to run for city council in the 2022 municipal election.

Currently school board chair, as well as Chilliwack Healthier Community co-chair, Mumford enters the municipal election race with “a wealth of experience in both business and governance,” along with a “track record” of volunteerism, he said in a news release Monday (Aug. 29).

Born and raised in Chilliwack, Mumford considers “community service” the cornerstone of his contribution to his hometown.

“I have enjoyed the challenge of chairing the Chilliwack School Board and feel privileged to have had that opportunity through such a unique time in history,” Mumford stated. “However, my involvement in the greater community has grown significantly over the past few years, and I would like to continue to serve Chilliwack in a more impactful way.”

Mumford was steady as a rock chairing the “notoriously acrimonious” school board in the past year.

“If voted to city council, people can expect to see me continue to work as I have” on school board, he underlined.

Mumford said he expects to put in more work than required, “treating every decision that comes to the council table with the respect” it deserves.

“Count on all of my decisions to be based on due diligence, intelligence, compassion and fairness,” Mumford said in the release.

He spent more than six years helping to lead Chilliwack Healthier Community (CHC), a network of more 50 member reps working on affordable housing, addictions, poverty reduction and cultural safety.

Mumford currently is vice-chair of Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy, vice-president of the Downtown Chilliwack Market Society, member of the Chilliwack Food Council, Chilliwack Park Society, Indigenous Welcome Centre Planning Committee and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack. He was involved in the creation of the Downtown Chilliwack Market Society, the Chilliwack Community Food Hub and the Little Mountain Preservation Project. Other volunteer work includes Feed the Children Hamper Program and the Chilliwack & District Seniors’ Resources Society Snow Angel Program.

Mumford is owner and founder of a successful digital marketing/business development firm, SEO Visions, Inc. and has decades of experience in small and medium business (SMB) development, entrepreneurship, marketing and branding. His company has worked with global brands including Disney Interactive, TELUS International and Doctors Without Borders.

During his tenure as school board chair, he was a strong advocate for child and youth mental health and food security, introducing carried motions for healthier school food and in support of youth mental health initiatives.

See more: jaredmumford.com

