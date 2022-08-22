Debora Soutar is running for city council in October. (Debora Soutar for Council photo)

Debora Soutar is running again for Chilliwack city council

Retired forester’s top three election issues will be focused on ‘climate, housing and agriculture’

Debora Soutar is running again for Chilliwack city council in October.

“I have been open about my intention to run for city council again since the last election in 2018,” Soutar told The Progress. “I really enjoyed the process and it was gratifying to meet a lot of people who shared my points of view.”

Soutar garnered 5,342 votes in her 2018 election bid.

Soutar had been planning a formal campaign launch in September but a ‘Debora Soutar for Council’ page was recently updated with a candidate website. Her top three election issues are listed as “climate, housing and agriculture.”

Soutar, a retired forester, emphasized the importance of education and is an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She recently obtained a bachelor’s degree of Integrated Studies from the University of the Fraser Valley with a Wetland Conservation theme.

“Cities have extraordinary potential to enact change that meaningfully addresses climate change, and other types of change,” Soutar said. “Our community should work to exceed provincial standards in building codes, while also offering grants for home improvements like heat pumps and retrofits. And of course, we must take better care of our trees.”

Support for agriculture also figures prominently.

“Our farmland is precious, and it is up to all of us to ensure that our food source remains stable and protected,” Soutar said. “We must support farmers in pursuing resilient agriculture, best management practices and ensure they have every opportunity to enhance sustainable practices. When farmers succeed, we all do.”

She and her husband Bill raised three sons and now enjoy spending time with four grandchildren.

Soutar is an avid community volunteer with:

Fraser Valley Watershed Coalition (director)

Chilliwack Parks Society

Chilliwack Parks and Trails Committee

Gwynne Vaughan Park Society (secretary)

Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society (director)

Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society

Cheam View United Church, Futures Team (chair)

To reach the candidate by email deborasoutar@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
BC Election 2022BC municipal electionCity of Chilliwack

