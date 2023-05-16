Provincially funded playground coming to Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

The provincial government has spent millions on playgrounds to promote accessibility and activity

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A Chilliwack school is getting a new government-funded accessible playground. The B.C. NDP government is putting $195,000 into the project at Bernard Elementary at 45465 Bernard Avenue.

“Accessible playgrounds mean that all kids can feel included and benefit from playing outdoor with their peers whether it’s at recess, lunch or outside of school hours,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “It’s great to know that kids at Bernard Elementary will have a more accessible playground soon.”

Province-wide, the government is investing $5-million into playground projects in 25 school districts. According to a news release, playgrounds are expected to be designed, built and installed within the next year.

“Playgrounds help kids stay active outdoors while learning to cooperate, build conflict resolution skills, and overcome challenges,” the news release noted. “Playing outside reduces anxiety and improves focus, helping kids to learn in the classroom.

“This funding will (also) reduce parent-led local fundraising that was previously needed to build playgrounds.”

Since 2018, the NDP government has invested $35 million to fund 256 new playgrounds at schools throughout the province, benefiting more than 63,000 students.

