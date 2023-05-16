From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Provincially funded playground coming to Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

The provincial government has spent millions on playgrounds to promote accessibility and activity

A Chilliwack school is getting a new government-funded accessible playground. The B.C. NDP government is putting $195,000 into the project at Bernard Elementary at 45465 Bernard Avenue.

“Accessible playgrounds mean that all kids can feel included and benefit from playing outdoor with their peers whether it’s at recess, lunch or outside of school hours,” said Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter. “It’s great to know that kids at Bernard Elementary will have a more accessible playground soon.”

Province-wide, the government is investing $5-million into playground projects in 25 school districts. According to a news release, playgrounds are expected to be designed, built and installed within the next year.

“Playgrounds help kids stay active outdoors while learning to cooperate, build conflict resolution skills, and overcome challenges,” the news release noted. “Playing outside reduces anxiety and improves focus, helping kids to learn in the classroom.

“This funding will (also) reduce parent-led local fundraising that was previously needed to build playgrounds.”

Since 2018, the NDP government has invested $35 million to fund 256 new playgrounds at schools throughout the province, benefiting more than 63,000 students.

RELATED: New fully accessible playground now open in Chilliwack at the Landing

RELATED: Chilliwack-Kent MLA sees the results of playground funding

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
’A gesture so important’: Memorial garden at RCMP detachment honours victims of crime

Just Posted

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Provincially funded playground coming to Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

Anna Konrad rests on her family’s trampoline in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford on a recent warm day. She has created a podcast documenting the post-traumatic stress kids like her are experiencing from the flooding in November 2021, and pressuring the government to keep the issue top of mind. (Submitted photo)
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby officially lights the torch at Jubilee Park to mark the 100-day countdown to the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting begins 100-day countdown to event

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
VIDEO: Fourth in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 9