New fully accessible playground now open in Chilliwack at the Landing

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A new accessible playground has opened in Chilliwack at the Landing.

Old play equipment was removed and new structures were installed in 2022, creating a larger and fully accessible play area located next to the Landing Leisure Centre.

“The new playground was designed to offer unique play value and experiences for children of all ages and abilities through universal design principles,” the City of Chilliwack stated in a press release on Jan. 23.

The playground features rubber surfacing, a seven-foot-high ‘mighty sequoia’ log-shaped structure with a wheelchair-accessible tunnel and bench seating, and a large 11-by-seven-foot glider that resembles a boat and moves back and forth. Other features include a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, a saucer swing, roller table, musical instruments and sensory play panels.

An aerial view of the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack)

RELATED: Provincial funding brings new accessible playgrounds to Chilliwack, Abbotsford school districts

City council awarded the contract for this $370,000 playground design and construction project at their April 5, 2022 meeting.

Longtime resident Bill Kelly has contributed more than $250,000 towards various play structures around the Landing Leisure Centre and a portion of those funds was used towards this playground.

“We are committed to improving the accessibility of our facilities, services, parks, and public spaces,” said mayor Ken Popove. “This playground is one great step toward the city offering more inclusive playground spaces for all the children of Chilliwack.”

The accessible playground is located right beside the new novice, or mini, pump track which opened in July 2022.

RELATED: Construction underway for new ‘mini’ pump track in Chilliwack

The playground is located at 9145 Corbould St. and officially opened in December 2022. To learn more about Chilliwack’s inventory of parks and trails, visit chilliwack.com/parks.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackparks