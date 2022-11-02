October 2022 weather was warmer, drier, smokier than usual in Chilliwack: Pannett

When welcome rain finally splashed down on Oct. 20, it interrupted a record 95-day drought

The record heat and bone-dry conditions that launched Chilliwack’s driest summer on July 18 continued until the much anticipated rain finally splashed down Oct. 21.

It was a record-smashing 95-day drought.

So not only did Chilliwack survive the the hottest August and September on record, October was also the warmest on record, from data going back 143 years, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.

On Oct. 21 the more typical fall rain returned to southern B.C.

“Prior to month’s end, two atmospheric rivers produced welcome rain, which was heavy at times.”

With rainfall totals 21.54 per cent below normal it was the driest October in four years.

The mean temperature was 14.25 C which is 3.25 C above normal. Consider that the standard deviation is plus or minus 1.1 C, Pannett wrote in his October weather report.

On Oct. 23, saw the minimum temperature for the month dip to a cool 3.0 C, which was 2.3 C below normal, but Oct. 23 was also day 40 of unhealthy wildfire smoke in Chilliwack.

Until mid-month a massive and persistent ridge of high pressure, with daily sunshine, contributed to a total of 14 unusual October high temperature records.

For the record, Chilliwack endured a total of 13 smoky days before the campfire ban was prematurely lifted on Sept. 20, Pannett pointed out, as he did at the time, which was during a record drought level 5 and extreme wildfire risk rating, and 27 smoky days thereafter.

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 23 more than 70 human ignited wildfires, with none that were lightning caused, added to the unhealthy smoky conditions, Pannett said.

From Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 there was a temperature inversion, common in the fall and winter months, in which the smoke was trapped between layers.

“That further intensified the wildfire smoke conditions to a hazardous and extremely unhealthy, horrendous air quality rating of 10 plus,” Pannett said.

On Oct. 6 the high maximum temperature record of 29.2 C with a low 22 per cent relative humidity, smashed the previous October all time max of 27.8 C in 1952.

Year to date precipitation totals for Chilliwack are 955.5 mm on 130 days compared to the 30 year average of 1,346.2 mm on 133 days.

