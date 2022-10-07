Temperature of almost 30 degrees in Chilliwack broke all-time record for day, month

Last time a record for the day was set in Chilliwack for high-20s temperatures was Oct. 6, 1952

October has seen record-breaking hot temperatures, sometimes 10 or 11 degrees above normal. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

How hot was Thursday? Hot enough to break all-time time records for October.

When Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer Roger Pannett says an “all-time” temperature record has been broken, he means it.

Pannett is the keeper of community weather records which date back to 1871, so there’s ample data for comparison.

Once again, the maximum temperature of 29.2 C set on Oct. 6, 2022 was an “all-time” record for the date, and month.

Pannett even does the math to show that kind of heat in October is a whopping 11.9 degrees above normal, with very low relative humidity at a crispy 22 per cent.

The last time a record was set for that kind of heat in October was on Oct. 6, 1952, when the mercury hit 27.8 C.

“The record-breaking, severe level 4 drought and extreme wildfire risk continues,” Pannett added in his Oct. 6 report, citing the extremely low rain total of the past 81 days of only 7.7 millimetres on two days. The average rainfall for Chilliwack is 177.5 millimetres on 20 days.

The trend of record heat and drought seem to be lingering into October along with smoky air

Then on the morning of Oct. 7 came the news that B.C. has hit another milestone, with level 5 drought reached.

Pannett been trying to convince BC Wildfire Service officials at the Coastal Fire Centre to reinstate the fire ban that was lifted last month – to no avail.

“With more than 184 wildfires presently burning in B.C. there is a danger of explosive wildfire growth, next Monday, in gusty dry winds!

“The campfire ban needs to be reinstated ASAP to help reduce risk of additional fires and health hazard wildfire smoke!” he wrote.

