Nicole Huitema Read joins Chilliwack city council as only non-incumbent elected

Incumbents’ success on election night “means the city is already doing good work,” she says

Nicole Huitema Read was feeling “encouraged” Monday morning after earning a seat on city council as a first-time candidate.

She won with 9,153 votes – the third highest total among the five incumbents who were all re-elected on Saturday night. Only councillors Jason Lum and Chris Kloot had more votes than Huitema Read.

Her group of supporters awaiting results were beyond excited to watch polling numbers.

“I was thrilled and shocked,” Huitema Read said about the solid win. “I felt encouraged that all the work we had done during the campaign was worth it.”

How does it feel being the only non-incumbent elected to council in 2022?

“It’s incredible,” she replied, adding that the incumbents’ success across the board “means the city is already doing good work.”

Having spoken to many voters on the campaign trail, the councillor-elect said she emerged with a clear picture “of what our city could use.”

As an active member of Chilliwack Healthier Community network, Huitema Read said as a city councillor she’ll work to see it “continue to grow and develop,” taking on issues like food security, poverty reduction, housing, homelessness and more.

She also looks forward to seeing the city’s active transportation plan roll out.

“That’s also something I am passionate about, along with supporting small and medium sized businesses, and bringing larger businesses to our community.”

Overall she’s “very thankful for the opportunity,” to join council, and said she was especially grateful to her campaign team who expertly “guided, advised and supported” her through the process.

RELATED: Ken Popove wins re-election

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackElection 2022