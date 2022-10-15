BREAKING: Ken Popove re-elected mayor of Chilliwack

Ken Popove is heading for his second term as mayor of Chilliwack.
Mayor-elect Popove took the lead in polling early in the night, and held on to finish with a total of 12,028 votes compared to 4,056 for his sole opponent Ian Carmichael.
With a dozen candidates vying for a seat at the Chilliwack council table, voters looking to shape the team at city hall had to winnow the field down to just six councillors, plus the mayor.
When it was all said and done on Oct. 15 with the latest polling results, at least one new face will be entering council chambers: Nicole Huitema Read.
Of the five incumbents, all five are headed for re-election: Chris Kloot, Jason Lum, Bud Mercer, Jeff Shields, and Harv Westeringh with Huitema Reid sitting in third spot for votes as a new councillor with 9,153 votes.
Once again Jason Lum was the top vote-getter on council with 10,766 votes.
The 2022 campaign for city council did not seem to attract polarizing extremes as those that developed in the school board race.
More results will be reported here as they become available.
Unofficial results as reported by City of Chilliwack:
Mayor:
Ken Popove (incumbent): 12,028
Ian Carmichael
City Council (elect 6):
Amber Price: 7,488
Brent Bowker: 3,191
Bud Mercer (incumbent): 7,970
Chris Kloot (incumbent): 9,482
Craig Hill: 1,029
Debora Soutar: 4,673
Harv Westeringh (incumbent): 8,048
Jared Mumford: 6,013
Jason Lum (incumbent): 10,766
Jeff Shields (incumbent): 8,622
Mike McLatchy: 4,709
Nicole Huitema Read: 9,153
