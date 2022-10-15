BREAKING: Ken Popove re-elected mayor of Chilliwack

Final council positions still up in the air as of 9:45 p.m. on election night

Mayor Ken Popove celebrates with Tracey McDonald, Trevor McDonald and others at his home in Chilliwack on election night, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Ken Popove is heading for his second term as mayor of Chilliwack.

Mayor-elect Popove took the lead in polling early in the night, and held on to finish with a total of 12,028 votes compared to 4,056 for his sole opponent Ian Carmichael.

With a dozen candidates vying for a seat at the Chilliwack council table, voters looking to shape the team at city hall had to winnow the field down to just six councillors, plus the mayor.

Incumbent Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove with supporters at his house on election night Oct. 15, 2022. Popove was re-elected handily. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

When it was all said and done on Oct. 15 with the latest polling results, at least one new face will be entering council chambers: Nicole Huitema Read.

Of the five incumbents, all five are headed for re-election: Chris Kloot, Jason Lum, Bud Mercer, Jeff Shields, and Harv Westeringh with Huitema Reid sitting in third spot for votes as a new councillor with 9,153 votes.

Once again Jason Lum was the top vote-getter on council with 10,766 votes.

The 2022 campaign for city council did not seem to attract polarizing extremes as those that developed in the school board race.

More results will be reported here as they become available.

Unofficial results as reported by City of Chilliwack:

Mayor:

Ken Popove (incumbent): 12,028

Ian Carmichael

City Council (elect 6):

Amber Price: 7,488

Brent Bowker: 3,191

Bud Mercer (incumbent): 7,970

Chris Kloot (incumbent): 9,482

Craig Hill: 1,029

Debora Soutar: 4,673

Harv Westeringh (incumbent): 8,048

Jared Mumford: 6,013

Jason Lum (incumbent): 10,766

Jeff Shields (incumbent): 8,622

Mike McLatchy: 4,709

Nicole Huitema Read: 9,153

