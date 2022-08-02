Joe Pienaar was due to step into the role of Ruth and Naomi’s Mission executive director starting Aug. 8, 2022, but resigned before starting the job. (submitted photo)

New Ruth and Naomi’s exective director resigns due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Joseph Pienaar was hired in late July and was expected to start Aug. 8

Joseph Pienaar’s tenure as Ruth and Naomi’s executive director was a short one.

His hiring was announced by RAN in a July 18 news release, and he was scheduled to start his new job Aug. 8.

That won’t be happening.

“The Board of Directors of Ruth and Naomi’s Mission has announced today (Aug. 2) that Joseph Pienaar has resigned from the position of Executive Director at RAN Mission with immediate effect, citing unforeseen circumstances as the cause,” a news release explained. “The board will continue with the hiring search and hope to have a suitable candidate in the role before the fall.”

The position has been vacant since Bill Raddatz resigned in October of 2021. Raddatz had occupied the role for a decade prior to leaving. Neil Oslund served as interim executive director, but this time it will be board member and pastor Scott Gaglardi stepping in.

RAN is an organization that employs nearly 100 people, providing a combination of community, addiction treatment and supported residential services. For more info, visit ranmission.ca

