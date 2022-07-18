Chilliwack’s Ruth and Naomi’s Mission hires new executive director

Ruth and Naomi’s Mission in Chilliwack has a new executive director. RAN’s board of directors have appointed Joseph (Joe) Pienaar to the position formerly held by Bill Raddatz, and he’ll start Aug. 8.

According to a news release, Pienaar is a reverend who immigrated to Canada from the United Kingdom. He holds a Masters degree in Missional Leadership, a BA in Theology, and a Certificate in Counselling. Pienaar has been a pastor and church planter in both the UK and Canada, and spent time as an overseer of churches in the UK.

“His passion for serving marginalized communities makes him an ideal candidate for this role,” the news release noted. “Joe grew up in relative poverty in the UK, living on a social housing estate as part of a single parent family. This experience and his deep and passionate Christian faith have shaped his desire to serve people who are from marginalized backgrounds, creating places and communities that are safe for them to find healing and to flourish.”

The release described Pienaar as an experienced coach and mentor with a knack for spotting leadership talent and a desire to invest time and energy into developing others.

“I’m so excited to be part of this next chapter for RAN Mission, to help further develop the culture and staff of RAN and to continue to serve the people of Chilliwack as we seek to transform the lives of the poor, the homeless and the addicted by bringing hope and healing through the love of God,” Pienaar said in the release.

RAN thanked Neil Oslund, who has been serving as interim executive director since Raddatz’s departure in October, 2021. Raddatz served in the role for a decade and is credited for overseeing the development of the 36-unit RAN Family Centre that opened in 2019.

Pienaar assumes control of an organization that employs nearly 100 people, providing a combination of community, addiction treatment and supported residential services.

See ranmission.ca for more info.

Contact RAN Mission at 604.795.2322 or info@ranmission.ca

