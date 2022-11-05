A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers in Eastern Fraser Valley still without power

Strong winds ripped through Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, other areas during evening wind storm

More than 28,500 BC Hydro customers in the Eastern Fraser Valley were still without power when they woke up Saturday morning following a wicked windstorm that tore through the Lower Mainland Friday evening.

Strong winds toppled trees and snapped branches, taking down power lines on Nov. 4.

The first outages began around 8 p.m. and continued throughout the evening knocking out power to more and more people as the evening went on.

READ MORE: UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers without power as strong winds tear through Chilliwack

By 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than 28,500 customers were still without power between Mission and Hope, according to the BC Hydro outages map and website.

Some of the many power outages in the Eastern Fraser Valley as pictured on a BC Hydro map as of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (BC Hydro)

Some of the many power outages in the Eastern Fraser Valley as pictured on a BC Hydro map as of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (BC Hydro)

To report an outage or to see the status of the outage in your area, go to bchydro.com/power-outages. People can also report outages by calling 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or by sending a text to *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile device.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newspower outagesStormWindstorm

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers without power as strong winds tear through Chilliwack
Next story
Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

Just Posted

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)
Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers in Eastern Fraser Valley still without power

Thousands of people were without power in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers without power as strong winds tear through Chilliwack

Signage mark the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on economic growth this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDITORIAL: Immigration is changing Canada