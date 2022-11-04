Thousands of people were without power in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers without power as strong winds tear through Chilliwack

Widespread outages include areas of Sardis, Cultus Lake, Chilliwack River Valley and more

UPDATED 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4

Thousands of customers were without power Friday evening as strong winds ripped through Chilliwack.

According to BC Hydro’s outage listing, more than 11,000 customers were left in the dark on Nov. 4 as of 10:45 p.m.

Outages were first reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. as trees and branches came down across power lines.

Areas affected include much of Sardis, parts of Yarrow, Cultus Lake, Columbia Valley, parts of east Chilliwack, Chilliwack River Valley and Ryder Lake.

To report and outage, go tobchydro.com/power-outages, or call 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile device.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

