‘Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,’ said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail

A teenager who was reported missing and was last seen in Yarrow on May 4 has been found.

“The RCMP are pleased to confirm the 18-year-old female reported missing has been located and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail on May 6.

