Taven Floyd Christensen. (RCMP handout)

Missing Chilliwack teenager not seen for a week

RCMP asking for public help to find 16-year-old Taven Floyd Christensen

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate 16-year-old Tavin Floyd Christensen of Chilliwack.

Christensen was last seen on April 27 in Chilliwack.

He is described as a Caucasian male.

Height 178 centimetres (5’9”);

Weight 68 kilograms (150 lbs);

Green eyes and blonde hair.

“Police and friends are concerned for Taven’s well-being,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tavin Floyd Christensen to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

