Man involved in Chilliwack road rage incident gets one year driving ban

Jordan Jansen will also have to observe a curfew as part of an eight month conditional sentence

A man who rammed his car into someone’s truck during a road rage incident has received an eight month conditional sentence order (CSO) that includes a one-year driving prohibition and a curfew.

Jordan Jansen was at the Chilliwack Law Courts Wednesday (Jan. 18) to hear the verdict from Judge Kristen Mundstock. The 24-year-old who lives in Langley pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance (motor vehicle) dating back to Sept. 18, 2021.

On that day, the driver of a Ford truck hit Jansen’s Volkswagen Jetta as he was backing out of a driveway, and carried on without stopping. Speaking through his lawyer, Jansen told Mundstock he should have taken pictures of the damage, paid the $300 insurance deductible to get it fixed and left it at that. Instead, he got in his car and chased the truck down South Sumas Road. He swerved toward the truck, causing it to veer into a ditch, and as the driver of the truck tried to get it back on the road, Jansen drove into it, t-boning the driver side door.

The driver of the truck and a passenger got out and ran away. Jansen got out of his car and ran after them. Both sides called 911 and Jansen could be heard yelling at his quarry even as he spoke to the emergency dispatcher.

RELATED: Charges laid in alleged Chilliwack road rage incident from June 2021

RELATED: Hammer wielded during alleged Chilliwack road rage incident

Mundstock described the incident as “traumatic” for the victims, and said they were fortunate to not be hurt when Jansen’s car struck theirs.

“Both of the complainants fled their vehicle on foot after Mr. Jansen struck them because they believed Mr. Jansen was going to kill them,” she noted. “These two individuals were strangers to Mr. Jansen and I could only gather from the circumstances that the two complainants were rather surprised with Mr. Jansen’s conduct and his reaction to the circumstances.”

Jansen, who will be serving his sentence at his mother’s home in Langley, pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation charge shortly before a trial was scheduled to start. Mundstock took that as a sign of accepting responsibility, and she also saw a letter from Jansen’s foreman at Jake’s Construction. Jansen is employed as a heavy equipment operator with the company, and the foreman described him as a vital asset to the Jake’s team, a man with great teamwork skills who gets along with everyone he works with.

Jansen’s mother told the court he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when he was three and suggested trouble controlling emotions and impulses played a role in the road rage. Mundstock didn’t accept that as a mitigating factor, saying she had no evidence to support what the mother said. But she included counselling as one of the CSO conditions and noted a string of recent court appearances by Jansen related to anger control.

“When people can’t control an emotion, it’s very common that people will get help for that,” Mundstock told Jansen. “They’ll seek therapy and assistance to help them cope with that emotion. You haven’t done that for your anger and because you haven’t done that you’re continuing to come before the court.

“If that is the source of what’s bringing you before the court, it’s incumbent upon you to address it. If you can learn to control your anger, you can lead a pro-social life, which means we don’t ever have to see you again.”

One year of probation will follow Jansen’s CSO.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackCops and Courtsroad rage