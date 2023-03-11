The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place March 15 in the library of UFV Chilliwack Campus. (South Asian Studies Institute/ Flickr)

The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place March 15 in the library of UFV Chilliwack Campus. (South Asian Studies Institute/ Flickr)

Locally produced film documenting Indian farmers’ movement to be screened in Chilliwack

‘Powerful’ film documents largest farmers’ protest in history, says South Asian Studies Institute rep at UFV

A locally-produced film documenting the largest farmers’ protest in history will be screened in Chilliwack.

Rails, Jails and Trolleys by filmmaker Henna Mann is about the Indian farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021, was produced by the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, and released in August 2022.

It documents the movement and the Canadian diaspora’s response to it.

“This groundbreaking documentary captures the electric ethos of a protest that received international attention and the resounding response by Canadians to the movement,” the South Asian Studies Institute states.

The film analyzes responses to three agricultural bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party under Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in September 2020.

A full year in the making, the documentary tells the story of why and how the farmers’ movement ignited a nation and youth, women and men from all over the world.

“It is a powerful film, presenting the history and present-day events on the decline of agriculture in India, documenting the largest farmer’s protest in human history. There will be a panel discussion after the screening,” said Annet Holierhoek with the South Asian Studies Institute.

It has been shown more than once at the Abbotsford UFV campus, and is now coming to Chilliwack.

The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. in the library of the UFV Chilliwack Campus (45190 Caen Ave.).

The event is free, but registration is required: eventbrite.ca/e/rails-jails-and-trolleys-film-screening-tickets-526073569207

For more, go to southasiancanadianheritage.ca/rails-jails-trolleys.

READ MORE: UFV hosting screening of documentary on Indian farmers’ protest

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

film

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cultus Lake struggling to get a handle on its invasive goose problem

Just Posted

The screening for Rails, Jails and Trolleys takes place March 15 in the library of UFV Chilliwack Campus. (South Asian Studies Institute/ Flickr)
Locally produced film documenting Indian farmers’ movement to be screened in Chilliwack

First Transit employees are on their third day of striking today, March 11. (@fraservalleytransitstrike/Instagram)
BC Liberals push Premier Eby to bring Fraser Valley transit strike to a halt

A goose is seen in Chilliwack on May 31, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Cultus Lake struggling to get a handle on its invasive goose problem

From left, Chantel Williams, Raina Lloyd and Andrea Bogle – seen here on March 3, 2023 at Cultus Lake – were all diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and joined the Spirit Abreast dragon boat team in 2022. The Chilliwack-based paddling team is having a meet-and-greet on March 28. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘The best therapy’: Breast cancer survivors invite others to join Chilliwack-based dragon boat team

Pop-up banner image