UFV hosting screening of documentary on Indian farmers’ protest

Documentary filmmaker Henna Mann has also created a film about Abbotsford’s historic Gur Sikh Temple

No farmers, no food.

It was the rallying cry of the Indian farmers’ protest movement, which was heard here in Abbotsford and around the world.

A young filmmaker, Henna Mann, documented the protest and created a film produced by the South Asian Studies Institute (SASI) at the University of the Fraser Valley. It’s titled Rails, Jails and Trolleys, and UFV is hosting a film screening, including a discussion with the filmmaker and other guests.

The film documents what was history’s largest farmers’ protest, and the Canadian diaspora’s response to it.

“This groundbreaking documentary captures the electric ethos of a protest that received international attention and the resounding response by Canadians to the movement,” the press release from SASI states. “A full year in the making the film tells the story of why and how the farmers’ movement ignited a nation, and youth, women and men from all over the world.”

The screening is free, but registration is required via their Eventbrite page, “Film Premiere: Rails, Jails, & Trolleys.” It is being held at the UFV Theatre in Abbotsford on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m.

For questions, contact sasi@ufv.ca or call at 604-854-4547.

To learn more about Henna Mann and her work, including a documentary on the Gur Sikh Temple, visit her website, hennamannfilms.com.

