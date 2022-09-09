Jason Lum last minute entry in Chilliwack municipal election

The incumbent councillor was the last candidate to file paperwork before the nomination deadline

Jason Lum took his time deciding whether to run for re-election to Chilliwack city council, but in the end he decided to seek a fourth term.

In a news release announcing his candidacy moments after the 4 p.m. nomination deadline on Friday, Sept. 9, Lum said that if elected, this will be his final term.

“We’re in an exciting time in the City of Chilliwack, and I want to be a part of shaping the next four years,” his news release said. “I have the energy and proven experience to contribute, and I’m looking forward to a lively campaign.”

Lum has built up considerable experience during his time on council. He has served as deputy Mayor and his portfolios have included transportation, public safety, the Chilliwack Creative Commission and the Chilliwack Innovation Network. Lum was also co-chair for the Mayor’s Taskforce on Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility.

RELATED: Municipal election candidate list finalized for Chilliwack

RELATED: Flood recovery forum in Abbotsford focused on ‘breaking down silos’

“His consistent efforts on behalf of the City have helped raise awareness around issues from homelessness outreach services to infrastructure investment, and climate resilience,” Lum’s news release said.

Lum served a term on the executive of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association, after being elected president by peers from local governments across the region. He is also a four-term board chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and was recently appointed to the Fraser Basin Leadership Committee on Regional Flood Management.

Prior to becoming a city councillor, Lum was the youngest elected president of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and a board member on several local charitable and non-profit organizations. He owns a small organic farm and he was chosen as one of the University of the Fraser Valley’s ‘Top 40’ outstanding alumni whose ideas, passion, leadership and achievements have helped shape UFV and the communities it serves.

Lum, his wife Sheila and their two-year-old son Cedar live in Yarrow.

He plans to reveal a campaign platform and website in the coming days. In the meantime, Lum is on Facebook at facebook.com/jasonlumcampaign, Twitter at @jasonlum and Instagram at @jasonlum.chwk.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionchilliwack