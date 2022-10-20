Budget is on until Nov. 14 at city hall. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Citizens invited to help new council set budget priorities for Chilliwack

Chilliwack reps urge folks to rank city services in budget with ‘interactive Citizen Budget tool’

Time for citizens of Chilliwack to offer feedback directly to city hall on where City of Chilliwack should place its budget priorities.

“As the City of Chilliwack develops its 2023-2032 Financial Plan, members of the public are encouraged to participate in the budget planning process through the interactive Citizen Budget tool,” according to the release Oct. 19.

Residents can go online to rank their budget priorities and learn how city spending impacts service levels.

That helps staff and council determine a balance between property taxes and ensuring the long-term sustainability of city services.

“As we move into a new council term, we have heard broadly from residents about their priorities, and now it is time to gather more in-depth feedback,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “I would encourage every Chilliwack resident to complete this survey to let us know what you would like to see in the 2023 budget.”

Residents can access the survey the following ways:

• Online at chilliwackbudget2023.ethelo.net

• In person at City Hall, (Get a hard copy from window at City Hall and return completed survey in person or by mail to 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, B.C., V3P 8A4, c/o Finance Department).

The survey will be open until Nov. 14. Anyone with access needs or additional questions can contact the Finance Department directly at budget@chilliwack.com or 604-792-9311.

