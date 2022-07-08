Island 22 Regional Park reopening in Chilliwack as water recedes

Unstable banks, water pooling in low lying areas closed park, some parts still flooded, says FVRD

Back end of dog park still has water pooling, but Island 22 Regional Park reopened to public on July 8, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack is reopening although some areas are still flooded.

Fraser Valley Regional District officials announced that Island 22 would be open as of Friday, July 8 for regular park hours, 6 a.m. to sunset.

“The water has receded, however, parts of the park remain flooded and closed, including the equestrian area, riverside trails, and the back of the dog park,” said the FVRD. “Some areas of the bike park are still closed for upgrades.”

The park was closed on June 29 to the public when high water started seeping into the park due to the swift flowing water and unstable banks. It remained open to licensed fishing guides though.

“Please be cautious while using the park and keep people and pets away from fast-flowing sections of the river,” the notice warned.

RELATED: Island 22 dog park closed due to high water

RELATED: Road to Island 22 in poor shape, said guides, anglers

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverFraser Valley Regional District