Island 22 Regional Park reopening in Chilliwack as water recedes

Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack is reopening although some areas are still flooded.
Fraser Valley Regional District officials announced that Island 22 would be open as of Friday, July 8 for regular park hours, 6 a.m. to sunset.
“The water has receded, however, parts of the park remain flooded and closed, including the equestrian area, riverside trails, and the back of the dog park,” said the FVRD. “Some areas of the bike park are still closed for upgrades.”
The park was closed on June 29 to the public when high water started seeping into the park due to the swift flowing water and unstable banks. It remained open to licensed fishing guides though.
“Please be cautious while using the park and keep people and pets away from fast-flowing sections of the river,” the notice warned.
