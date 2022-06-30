Island 22 dog park in Chilliwack closed due to flooding

As the Fraser River rises due to the freshet, the lowest lying areas of Chilliwack are experiencing pooling water and people are cautioned to stay away.
The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is reminding people to be cautious at Island 22 Regional Park as water is pooling on land in the river side of the dog park.
Since Monday (June 27) the back part of the dog park was closed.
“Please take caution with pets in the park and keep them away from the river as water levels are very high and fast moving,” according to an FVRD Tweet.
Last week seven properties in the Carey Point area outside the city’s dike system were issued evacuation alerts.
And on Thursday (June 30), six properties on Old Orchard road were issued evacuation alerts.
Water on the Fraser River is forecast to continue to rise over the weekend.
