Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has applied to get a defamation suit against him dismissed. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has applied to get a defamation suit against him dismissed. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tries to get defamation lawsuit dismissed

Neufeld was sued by current trustee Carin Bondar during a heated municipal election cycle last year

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld is attempting to get a defamation lawsuit against him dismissed.

Neufeld was sued by Carin Bondar last November over comments he made during an online show called Empower Hour. Offered by Action4Canada, a right-leaning group committed to faith, family and freedom, the Sept. 6, 2021 program was open to the public through the Zoom platform. During his appearance Neufeld called Bondar “a striptease artist,” referring to an educational video she once made for her students at the University of the Fraser Valley.

“Richard Procee ran against that strip-tease artist in the byelection four years ago,’” Neufeld said, referring to a 2021 by-election between Bondar and Procee.

That video, called Organisms do Evolve, was a parody of Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus. In it, Bondar sits on a wrecking ball as it swings back and forth, dressed in a white tank top, underwear and boots. In the Cyrus version, Miley licks a sledgehammer. Bondar licks a microscope, and at one point she is nude except for her boots.

RELATED: Carin Bondar suing fellow Chilliwack school board candidate Barry Neufeld for defamation

RELATED: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

Bondar’s lawsuit came in the midst of a heated municipal election last November which resulted in Bondar winning the most votes in Chilliwack. Neufeld finished 12th out of 15 candidates.

In his application to have her defamation suit dismissed, Neufeld described Bondar’s performance as “vulgar, pornographic, degrading to women, a bad example to children, immoral and inappropriate for public officials, especially school board trustees.”

He said it’s in the public interest to shine a spotlight on it, and his application comes under the Protection of Public Participation Act (PPPA), which according to a Canadian Bar Association column “targets litigation aimed at silencing debate on issues of public interest.”

“The PPPA may provide legal protection to individuals who have had proceedings commenced against them for expressing themselves on matters of public interest,” the CBA article explained.

According to Neufeld’s application, “litigation intended to punish and silence critics in the public arena is the very mischief the PPPA seeks to prevent.”

Neufeld has been on the other side of a PPPA matter. He launched a defamation suit against former B.C. Teachers Federation president Glen Hansman in October 2018. After Neufeld put out a lengthy anti-LGBTQ social media post about the provincial government’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) anti-bullying program, Hansman called him transphobic and said he should be removed from public office and not be allowed anywhere near students.

Hansman responded through the PPPA, arguing that since Neufeld is a public figure, he could be criticized without threat of defamation. That case wound its way to the Supreme Court of Canada last October, with a decision still to come.

Neufeld’s current application will be heard in B.C. Supreme Court Feb. 6-7.

– With files from Paul Henderson

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School Districtlawsuit

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As parents celebrate lower child-care fees, will provinces keep up with demand?
Next story
Agassiz RCMP seek public help as maple burl poaching problem persists

Just Posted

Renee Merrifield, MLA for the Kelowna-Mission riding and gender equity critic for the BC Liberal Party, is under fire for transphobic Twitter activity. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelli Paddon calls out Liberal’s gender equity critic over anti-trans social media activity

Illegal harvests of maple burls is a common problem in the Agassiz-Harrison area. Agassiz RCMP are looking for the public’s help to prevent more trees from being killed by this poaching problem. (File Photo)
Agassiz RCMP seek public help as maple burl poaching problem persists

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has applied to get a defamation suit against him dismissed. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)
Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tries to get defamation lawsuit dismissed

Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford was killed in July 2017 in Mission. A newly released coroner’s report lists her cause of death as a stab wound to her torso. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman killed in Mission in 2017 died of stab wound, says coroner