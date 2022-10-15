Chilliwack school trustee candidate Margaret Reid waiting for results on municipal election night on Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack school trustee candidate Margaret Reid waiting for results on municipal election night on Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

BREAKING: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

Vocal anti-SOGI candidates Barry Neufeld and Darrell Furgason finished well out of the race

In a strong rebuke of anti-SOGI politics, Chilliwack voters have elected a slate of progressive school trustee candidates.

The top five vote getters on election night (Oct. 15) are Carin Bondar, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby as Chilliwack continues a shift to the political left. Voters elected two NDP MLAs in the last provincial election and now a progressive majority on the school board has increased from 4-3 to 5-2.

Bondar cruises to top spot. She earns 8,888 votes while second-place Reichelt earns 8,287.

The school board is rounded out by two right-leaning candidates, incumbent Heather Maahs and first-time trustee Richard Procee.

Procee and fellow ParentsVoice BC candidate Elliott Friesen did very little public campaigning, yet Friesen was also close to capturing a seat. ParentsVoice BC is a fledgling party that ran a handful of candidates across B.C. pledging to ‘take back our schools.’

Darrell Furgason and Barry Neufeld both fail badly in their bids for relection.

Neufeld, who has been the most vocal of the anti-SOGI candidates in recent years, finishes 12th out of 15 candidates while Furgason is 10th.

Westerby already made history as the openly transgender man to run for office in Canada, and makes more history being elected.

RELATED: Teri Westerby is running for Chilliwack school board trustee with tagline ‘Forward, together’

RELATED: Ken Popove re-elected mayor of Chilliwack

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

INFOGRAPHIC – DONT DELETE

BC Election 2022Breaking Newschilliwack

Previous story
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours
Next story
Scott Gaglardi new executive director at Chilliwack’s Ruth and Naomi’s Mission

Just Posted

Chilliwack school trustee candidates Willow Reichelt (right) and Teri Westerby (middle) talking with a supporter on municipal election night on Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
BREAKING: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

Through 7 p.m., the number of people casting votes in the 2022 Chilliwack municipal election is significantly lower than it was in 2018.
Chilliwack voter turnout trending lower in 2022 municipal election

A barn fire at Wells Line Road and McDermott Road in Abbotsford on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Samantha Bailey/Facebook)
BREAKING: Barn goes up in flames in east Abbotsford

Ontario’s Tobias Bjornfot dekes around Abbotsford’s Jett Woo en route to scoring a goal for Ontario. (Ontario Reign photo)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 8-2 to Ontario Reign in season opener