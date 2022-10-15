BREAKING: Progressive school board candidates take 5-2 majority in Chilliwack municipal election

Vocal anti-SOGI candidates Barry Neufeld and Darrell Furgason finished well out of the race

Chilliwack school trustee candidate Margaret Reid waiting for results on municipal election night on Oct. 15, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

In a strong rebuke of anti-SOGI politics, Chilliwack voters have elected a slate of progressive school trustee candidates.

The top five vote getters on election night (Oct. 15) are Carin Bondar, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby as Chilliwack continues a shift to the political left. Voters elected two NDP MLAs in the last provincial election and now a progressive majority on the school board has increased from 4-3 to 5-2.

Bondar cruises to top spot. She earns 8,888 votes while second-place Reichelt earns 8,287.

The school board is rounded out by two right-leaning candidates, incumbent Heather Maahs and first-time trustee Richard Procee.

Procee and fellow ParentsVoice BC candidate Elliott Friesen did very little public campaigning, yet Friesen was also close to capturing a seat. ParentsVoice BC is a fledgling party that ran a handful of candidates across B.C. pledging to ‘take back our schools.’

Darrell Furgason and Barry Neufeld both fail badly in their bids for relection.

Neufeld, who has been the most vocal of the anti-SOGI candidates in recent years, finishes 12th out of 15 candidates while Furgason is 10th.

Westerby already made history as the openly transgender man to run for office in Canada, and makes more history being elected.

RELATED: Teri Westerby is running for Chilliwack school board trustee with tagline ‘Forward, together’

RELATED: Ken Popove re-elected mayor of Chilliwack

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

INFOGRAPHIC – DONT DELETE

BC Election 2022Breaking Newschilliwack