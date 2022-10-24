Fire ignited at Chilliwack mayor’s tire shop Sunday night

‘Thank goodness for a brick building, and the quick response of our fire department’

Fire at the rear of Ken’s Tire and Wheel on Alexander Avenue. (Facebook/Serena Svainson)

A fire started at the rear of Ken’s Tire and Wheel late Sunday night but quick action by Chilliwack Fire Department saw it extinguished quickly in downtown Chilliwack.

It started near a storage structure at the rear exterior of the Alexander Avenue business, and flames could be seen shooting into the air.

Gail Popove posted on social media to reassure Chilliwack residents they would be open for business Monday.

“I’m Ken’s wife and I want to thank you all for your concern,” Popove said in the post. “It was a very scary situation tonight but we are OK.”

Popove wanted to thank the person who called 911 so quickly after it started.

She added “thank goodness for a brick building, and the quick response of our fire department,” and that the “damage would have been a lot worse” otherwise.

“We will be open for business as usual. Enjoy your evening.”

Popove mentioned there would be plans afoot soon to revamp the tire storage area.

