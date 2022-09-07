Man being sought by Chilliwack RCMP wanted for arson

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Alexander Leon Rhodda Dumyn.
Dumyn is wanted for arson, the RCMP release said, an offence contrary to section 433(A) of the Criminal Code.
A warrant was issued for Dumyn first on May 31 when he was a no-show for court. His trial on the arson in relation to inhabited property charge was scheduled for July 28 when he again did not attend court, and a warrant was issued again.
Dumyn is described as six-foot-one (185 cm), 150 lbs (68 kg), with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Dumyn, or his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477. The police file number is #2020-45157.
