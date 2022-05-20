Emergency preparedness for Chilliwack seniors the focus of networking event

Virtual session May 26 on offer from Chilliwack Healthy Community network, register by May 25

Emergency preparedness and the senior population of Chilliwack the subject of virtual event May 26, 2022. (Adobe stock)

A virtual session on May 26 will take a deep dive into local emergency preparedness efforts and the need to take Chilliwack’s senior population into account.

How the community proposes to protect seniors is the question of the day, to be answered by a range of expert speakers from the Chilliwack Healthier Community (CHC) network.

The CHC Information and Networking Event is set for Thursday, May 26, 2022, entitled ‘Emergency Preparedness: How are we protecting our seniors?’

Registration is required by the deadline of Wednesday, May 25, at 11:30 p.m. in order to get the Zoom link for the event.

The event starts with a welcome at 9:30 a.m., a provincial update by MLA Kelli Paddon at 10 a.m. and then presentations until 11:30 for seniors who are connected to service providers, and for those who are not.

Chilliwack Healthier Community is a network of more than 40 local partners who tackle affordable/accessible housing, mental health, addictions, poverty reduction and cultural safety and humility. Partners come from government, community agencies, law enforcement and business.

