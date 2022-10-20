Voters mark their civic election ballots at a polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

ELECTION 2022: 158 new school trustees elected across B.C.

The province’s first openly transgender school trustee has been elected

There will be as many as 158 new school trustees joining boards of education across the province in due time, as voters elected a mix of new and status quo in last week’s civic elections.

About one-third of the 412 school trustee positions will be new to the job. This includes the province’s first openly transgender man to win a seat on a school board, Terry Westerby of Chilliwack, and several young trustees.

In a statement earlier this week, B.C School Trustees Association president Carolyn Broady said that 252 re-elected trustees will allow for “steady leadership as we move forward into the next school year.”

A total of 119 trustees were acclaimed and one result is pending as finalization of election results continues. As these are preliminary election results, there will be some recounts in close races.

“I want to congratulate everyone who was elected to steward and guide our public education system over the next four years,” said Broady.

“I also want to thank everyone who put their name forward as a candidate for school trustee in this civic election. Democracy doesn’t work without participation, and voters deserve an opportunity to have their voices represented.”

