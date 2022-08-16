City of Chilliwack hiring municipal election staff

Municipal election night is fast approaching, and the City of Chilliwack is hiring election officials.
Chief Election Officer Jacqueline Morgan is looking for around 180 temporary staff to work on two advance voting days (Oct. 5 and 12) and/or general voting day on Oct. 15.
People will earn $300 on general voting day, working from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they’ll be paid an additional $40 for attending a mandatory two-hour training session, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.
There are two six-hour shifts available on advance voting days (7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.), each paying $150.
According to the job posting, “Previous experience in local government elections and knowledge of the current election legislation would be an asset. Applicants should have a basic understanding of the election process; excellent communication skills; the ability to demonstrate a professional manner; and, exhibit a commitment to the entire election process.”
Job applications can be submitted online at jobs.chilliwack.com. Click on ‘View job postings’ and look for posting E2206. The posting closes Sept. 29.
For more info, phone 604-793-2986.
