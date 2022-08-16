City of Chilliwack hiring municipal election staff

General voting day is Oct. 15 and staff are also needed for two advance voting days

The City of Chilliwack is looking for staff to work this fall’s municipal election. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

Municipal election night is fast approaching, and the City of Chilliwack is hiring election officials.

Chief Election Officer Jacqueline Morgan is looking for around 180 temporary staff to work on two advance voting days (Oct. 5 and 12) and/or general voting day on Oct. 15.

People will earn $300 on general voting day, working from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they’ll be paid an additional $40 for attending a mandatory two-hour training session, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.

There are two six-hour shifts available on advance voting days (7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.), each paying $150.

According to the job posting, “Previous experience in local government elections and knowledge of the current election legislation would be an asset. Applicants should have a basic understanding of the election process; excellent communication skills; the ability to demonstrate a professional manner; and, exhibit a commitment to the entire election process.”

Job applications can be submitted online at jobs.chilliwack.com. Click on ‘View job postings’ and look for posting E2206. The posting closes Sept. 29.

For more info, phone 604-793-2986.

RELATED: Experts explain why voting in B.C. municipal election is important

RELATED: Time for municipal election candidates to make some decisions

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on

BC Election 2022chilliwack