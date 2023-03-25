Chilliwack WorkBC centre to host inclusive career and hiring event

Event will have special focus on providing support for job seekers with disabilities

The Chilliwack WorkBC Centre is hosting a career fair next week.

The in-person Inclusive Career and Hiring Event will feature local businesses that are actively hiring and highlight the various services and supports available to job seekers through WorkBC.

It is scheduled for March 29 at the Coast Hotel in Chilliwack from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will have a special focus on providing support for job seekers with disabilities. There will be job coaches on site to act as advocates and assist with barriers or any special requirements job seekers may have.

Some of the supports available include staff with training on guiding clients who are blind, an ASL interpreter for deaf or hard of hearing job seekers, and a volunteer therapy dog provided by St John Ambulance for those with anxiety or specific needs.

Anyone interested in attending can register online at eventbrite.ca/e/inclusive-career-hiring-event-tickets-501006853987, where they can also request any support needed to make the event accessible. Online registration is encouraged but not mandatory for this in-person event.

WorkBC is the provincial government’s access point to the world of work in British Columbia. It was created with one key goal – to help all British Columbians successfully navigate B.C.’s labour market. WorkBC is funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit workbccentre-chilliwack.ca.

