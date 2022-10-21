Chilliwack School District hires new secretary-treasurer

Simone Sangster is currently working for Bellingham Public Schools in Washington State

A new-look Chilliwack school board will be dealing with a new secretary-treasurer when they get to work.

Chilliwack School District 33 has hired Dr. Simone Sangster, who will start the job Jan. 1, 2023.

Dr. Sangster is currently the Assistant School Superintendent of Finance for Bellingham Public Schools. Simone has a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from the University of New South Wales, Australia, plus a Master of Education (Ed.M.) and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from Harvard University.

She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has worked for KPMG (accounting) in Vancouver and Sydney, Australia.

“She is a strategic thinker who is well-versed in overseeing long-term and sustainable financial and business planning to successfully support achieving the goals of the Board’s strategic plan,” said Rohan Arul-pragasam, SD33’s Superintendent of Schools, in a news release. “She has a strong reputation for fiscal responsibility and sound decision-making while developing strong and caring relationships.

“Her passion, personal qualities and leadership skills will continue to support Chilliwack School District in building an organizational culture that thrives.”

Sangster is currently living with husband Raegen in Whatcom County (Washington State). An animal lover and avid gardener, she looks forward to moving to the Fraser Valley.

“I bring with me an understanding of how the work of everyone in the system is connected to student learning,” she said. “As a continuous learner, I am looking forward to learning about Chilliwack, meeting the team, and learning about the work and the educational programs across the district.”

