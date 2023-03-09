Members of Chilliwack RCMP jump into Cultus Lake for a polar plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics on March 2, 2023. (Upper Fraser Valley RCMP)

Chilliwack RCMP raised $2,900 for the Special Olympics with polar plunge

It was the first time Chilliwack RCMP members jumped into Cultus Lake for a good cause

It was the first time Chilliwack RCMP members took part in a polar plunge in Cultus Lake for a good cause.

Chilliwack RCMP, staff, and supporters dove into the chilly waters of Cultus Lake on March 2 to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics BC.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and donated to the Chilliwack RCMP Polar Plunge,” said the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP in a Tweet.

Together with folks from the RCMP’s Pacific Regional Training Centre who also jumped in the lake, they managed to raise just over $2,900 for the athletes involved with the Special Olympics.

“The dedication and training of the Special Olympics BC athletes is inspirational to us all,” said Staff Sgt. Grant Floris, organizer of the event. “That is why it is so important to raise awareness and funds to help rebuild Special Olympics programs.”

City of ChilliwackRCMPSpecial Olympics

Members of Chilliwack RCMP jump into Cultus Lake for a polar plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics on March 2, 2023. (Upper Fraser Valley RCMP)
