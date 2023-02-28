Local RCMP officers and staff are participating in the 2023 Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics B.C.

Chilliwack RCMP get bold and cold to support Special Olympians

Local police officers and staff will be dipping into frigid Cultus Lake as part of the Polar Plunge

Chilliwack RCMP officers and staff will take an icy dip into Cultus Lake in support of Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) athletes.

The Polar Plunge takes place March 2 at 11 a.m. at Main Beach, with the RCMP entering a team called the Chilly-wack Real Cold Mountie Plungers. This is the first time the Chilliwack RCMP have participated.

“The dedication and training of the athletes is inspirational to us all,” said team organizer, Staff Sgt. Grant Floris. “That is why it is so important to raise awareness and funds to help rebuild Special Olympics programs.”

The Mountie Plungers have set a fundraising goal of $2,500 and as of Tuesday morning (Feb. 28) they were up to $1,905. Monday raised will help SOBC athletes reconnect with their friends and the Special Olympics community. The pandemic has had a long-lasting impact on the athletes and support is needed to rebuild year-round, in-person sport programs that create empowering connections.

“It means confidence and friends,” says Chilliwack-based athlete Betty Coleman, a silver medal winner in five-pin bowling. “No matter what I do in life and what challenges I face, I just put my best foot forward and help others when needed.”

Donations can be made online from now until March 5 at https://plunge4specialolympics.crowdchange.ca/27603/team/15244, supporting sport, youth, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

