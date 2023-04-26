Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

‘The Township of Chilliwhack was incorporated 150 years ago today,’ City of Chilliwack tweeted out

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The 150th anniversary of Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 26 was heralded by City of Chilliwack with a brief tweet.

Officials said to learn more about the city’s municipal history, check out the Chilliwack Museum and Archives or take a tour of the Archives on a Friday afternoon.

According to the city website on the ‘History of Chilliwack’ page:

“The Township of Chilliwhack was incorporated in 1873, the third oldest municipality in British Columbia. Initially the settlement was concentrated along the Fraser River at Chilliwack Landing.”

Steamboats chugging down the river were the main way to get from Chilliwack to New Westminster, at the time, and the main mode of transport for both goods and passengers.

“Since the small community had little room for expansion along the river, the main commercial area of the town moved up the road to the junction of what was then New Westminster-Yale Wagon Road, Wellington Avenue and Young Road.

That junction became known as Five Corners.

