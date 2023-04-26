The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

‘The Township of Chilliwhack was incorporated 150 years ago today,’ City of Chilliwack tweeted out

The 150th anniversary of Chilliwack on Wednesday, April 26 was heralded by City of Chilliwack with a brief tweet.

“The Township of Chilliwhack was incorporated 150 years ago today, on April 26, 1873.”

Officials said to learn more about the city’s municipal history, check out the Chilliwack Museum and Archives or take a tour of the Archives on a Friday afternoon.

According to the city website on the ‘History of Chilliwack’ page:

“The Township of Chilliwhack was incorporated in 1873, the third oldest municipality in British Columbia. Initially the settlement was concentrated along the Fraser River at Chilliwack Landing.”

Steamboats chugging down the river were the main way to get from Chilliwack to New Westminster, at the time, and the main mode of transport for both goods and passengers.

“Since the small community had little room for expansion along the river, the main commercial area of the town moved up the road to the junction of what was then New Westminster-Yale Wagon Road, Wellington Avenue and Young Road.

That junction became known as Five Corners.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s 150th anniversary will see street banners

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackhistory

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack judge dismisses defendant’s arguments as ‘nonsensical bafflegab’
Next story
Investigations continue into officer who punched man in face after Abbotsford concert

Just Posted

The current Chilliwack Museum building housed Chilliwack City Hall from 1912 to 1980. The red yarn #HopeandHealingCanada art installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers pictured in this file shot was on display at the Chilliwack Museum until October 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack marks 150th anniversary of incorporation as B.C.’s third oldest municipality

Trevor Linden holds two-year-old Presley Webb as mom Kristy Webb takes a photo on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Linden was in Chilliwack that day meeting locals at a pre-registration event for the newest Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness location at Cottonwood Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Vancouver Canucks legend Trevor Linden coming to Chilliwack Chiefs playoff game

A man was caught excessively speeding along Highway 1 in Popkum while transporting 16 cases of cigarettes that are illegal in B.C. (Black Press File).
Chilliwack judge dismisses defendant’s arguments as ‘nonsensical bafflegab’

Members of the Fraser Valley Red Hat Society dance around Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliott at the Chilliwack Golf Club on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Red Hat Society rings in 25 years of fun, friendship, frolicking in Chilliwack