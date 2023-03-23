Artists sought for street banner project recognizing ‘uniqueness’ of Chilliwack for 150th anniversary

City of Chilliwack puts callout for artists; up to four street banner designs will be selected

The City of Chilliwack is looking for street banner submissions in celebration of the city’s 150th anniversary. Other special street banners that have been installed in the past include Pride banners in June 2022 and veteran banners (above) in November 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

In celebration of Chilliwack’s sesquicentennial anniversary, the city is searching for artists to submit designs for a street banner project.

In 1873, the Township of Chilliwhack became the third municipality to be incorporated in British Columbia. In honour of the milestone 150th anniversary, the city has put the callout for street banner submissions that identify what the community means to residents today.

“Submissions should recognize the uniqueness of our community, including our diversity,” reads the announcement.

Up to four designs will be selected and the deadline is April 6.

The submitted artworks will be adjudicated by the Chilliwack Public Art Advisory Committee who will work with the selected artist(s) before a recommendation moves forward to mayor and council for approval.

Arists must include the following in their submission(s):

• Artist contact information (name, email, phone number, mailing address)

• A rendering of your submission (you may submit up to four)

• Concept behind the submission (tell the story behind your piece)

• Rendering must be able to accommodate “Chilliwack 1873-2023” at the bottom

How to submit proposal(s):

Interested artists can submit up to four designs of which one or all may be selected by the committee. The submissions must meet the following specifications:

• Submissions must be presented at 50”h x 30”w at 300dpi, or in vector format

• Submissions must be submitted digitally

Successful artists will be compensated $300 for each design chosen. The City of Chilliwack reserves the right to promote the design and artist at will.

The deadline for submissions is April 6. Submission accepted by email: marleau@chilliwack.com; or dropped off at City Hall: 8550 Young Rd., Chilliwack.

For more info, contact Carol Marleau, manager of recreation services and corporate wellness, at marleau@chilliwack.com or 604-793-2904.

RELATED: Banners with 4 Chilliwack veterans pictured on them honour heroes of all wars

RELATED: Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwack