Chilliwack man thanks neighbour who alerted him his Corbould Street house was on fire

‘You banged on my door and woke me up, then you ran into the house and saved my cat,’ says fire victim

Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators combing through the rubble at house fire scene at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

The man who was asleep when his house caught fire on Corbould Street Monday has high praise for the alert neighbour who woke him up and saved his life.

“My house caught fire and you banged on my door and woke me up, then you ran into the house and saved my cat,” Duskin Rose posted on Facebook. “Thank very much. You are a wonderful man.”

He also thanked the individual who called the fire department when the trailer outside the house went up in flames, and then spread to the home.

Chilliwack Fire Department officials were investigating the fire at Corbould and Henderson Avenue, combing through the rubble over the lunch hour Monday (Aug. 29).

The trailer was completely destroyed and the house sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire crews had been originally dispatched to extinguish the house fire at just before 7 a.m. to find the trailer beside the residence fully engulfed in flames, which spread quickly to the attic of the older two-storey house.

Crews deployed large-diameter hose streams to quickly knock down the flames and then entered the home to finish putting out the fire.

“All occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the home,” according to the press release.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) provided hotel vouchers for the displaced residents.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. Two occupants and three pets were safe.

The incident appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.

“This fire is still currently under active investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department,” assistant fire chief Chris Wilson said.

