Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators combing through the rubble at house fire scene at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators combing through the rubble at house fire scene at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack man thanks neighbour who alerted him his Corbould Street house was on fire

‘You banged on my door and woke me up, then you ran into the house and saved my cat,’ says fire victim

The man who was asleep when his house caught fire on Corbould Street Monday has high praise for the alert neighbour who woke him up and saved his life.

“My house caught fire and you banged on my door and woke me up, then you ran into the house and saved my cat,” Duskin Rose posted on Facebook. “Thank very much. You are a wonderful man.”

He also thanked the individual who called the fire department when the trailer outside the house went up in flames, and then spread to the home.

Chilliwack Fire Department officials were investigating the fire at Corbould and Henderson Avenue, combing through the rubble over the lunch hour Monday (Aug. 29).

The trailer was completely destroyed and the house sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire crews had been originally dispatched to extinguish the house fire at just before 7 a.m. to find the trailer beside the residence fully engulfed in flames, which spread quickly to the attic of the older two-storey house.

Crews deployed large-diameter hose streams to quickly knock down the flames and then entered the home to finish putting out the fire.

“All occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the home,” according to the press release.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) provided hotel vouchers for the displaced residents.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. Two occupants and three pets were safe.

The incident appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.

“This fire is still currently under active investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department,” assistant fire chief Chris Wilson said.

RELATED: Early-morning house fire had no one injured

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Breaking down the $4-billion Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators combing through the rubble at house fire scene at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack man thanks neighbour who alerted him his Corbould Street house was on fire

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

BC Lottery Corp. was the winning team at the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter golf tournament on Aug. 25. They picked a charity, BC Children’s Hospital, to receive a $10K donation from the tourney proceeds. (Bailey Ridder/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

Pop-up banner image