Chilliwack Fire investigators combing through rubble of house fire on Corbould Street

No civilian, firefighter injuries were reported, all residents, pets got out safely

Chilliwack Fire Department officials were investigating an early-morning fire on Corbould Street at Henderson Avenue, combing through the rubble over the lunch hour Monday (Aug. 29).

Fire crews were dispatched at just before 7 a.m. to find a fire had broken out in a trailer beside the residence.

Flames spread quickly to the attic of the older two-storey house.

Firefighters deployed large-diameter hose streams to quickly knock down the flames and then entered the home to finish putting out the fire. The trailer was completely destroyed by the fire and the house had fire, smoke and water damage.

“All occupants and their pets were able to safely exit the home,” according to the press release.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) attended the scene of the fire to support the displaced residents.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

“This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.”

