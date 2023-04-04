Bradley Van Geel (Facebook)

Chilliwack man charged with kidnapping and assault has bail bid denied

Bradley William Arthur Van Geel has been in custody seven months as he awaits a trial date

A Chilliwack man facing several serious charges has failed in his bid to get released on bail.

Bradley William Arthur Van Geel, 38, appeared by video at the Chilliwack Law Courts Tuesday (April 4) to hear the verdict from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Julianne Lamb. Van Geel has been in custody at Surrey Pretrial Services Centre for seven months and he’s staying there until his case goes to trial.

Van Geel is accused of attempting to kidnap a man from the Ryder Lake area on the morning of Sept. 4, allegedly aided by female co-accused Chelsey Loranger, 29. It happened in the 47000-block of Elk View Road in Chilliwack, the stretch of road heading up to the Ryder Lake area from Bailey Road. RCMP said the alleged kidnapping was targeted. Police said witnesses reported a fight involving two men and a woman and that one man was allegedly attempting to force the other man inside the trunk of a vehicle.

RELATED: Two arrested after attempted abduction in Chilliwack

The victim was able to escape and run away.

The lengthy list of charges Van Geel faces includes assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, kidnapping without the use of a firearm, aggravated assault, use of imitation firearm to commit indictable offence, possession of forged document with intent to commit offence, and two counts of possession of a firearm without licence.

Van Geel has a long criminal record that includes a lifetime firearms ban. He was initially denied bail on Nov. 2, 2022 by B.C. Provincial Judge Andrea Ormiston. Both judges agreed that the charges against him are serious and he represents a potential danger to the public.

Lamb did take issue with how long it’s taking for Van Geel to have his case heard, and ordered an expedited trial. Basically, that’s forcefully telling Crown to get moving.

– With files from Paul Henderson

Pop-up banner image