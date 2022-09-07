Two arrested after attempted abduction in Chilliwack Sunday

A man and a woman are facing numerous charges after an attempted abduction in the Ryder lake area Sunday morning.

At approximately 9:15 am on Sunday, Sept. 4, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of the attempted abduction in progress in the 47000-block of Elk View Road in Chilliwack, the stretch of road heading up to the Ryder Lake area from Bailey Road.

Witnesses reported a fight involving two men and a woman and that one man was attempting to force the other man inside the trunk of a vehicle, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

The victim was able to escape and fled on foot.

Chilliwack RCMP located the individuals and vehicles involved and subsequently arrested 29-year-old Chelsey Loranger and 37-year-old Bradley William Arthur Van Geel.

Van Geel faces numerous charges in connection with the case including: assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to order, kidnapping without the use of a firearm, aggravated assault, use of imitation firearm to commit indictable offence, possession of forged document with intent to commit offence, and two counts of possession of a firearm without licence.

Van Geel has a lifetime firearms ban, and he is well-known to police.

Loranger faces one count of assault, and she is also well-known to the RCMP.

“It is important to note that this was a targeted incident and that the parties involved were known to one another,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “The 911 calls received from witnesses and the video footage they provided of the incident were key to this investigation.”

Investigation into this incident continues.

Van Geel remains in custody and appeared in court Wednesday and is next due in court Sept. 13. The 29-year-old woman has been released from police custody awaiting her first appearance in court which is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Section at 604-792-4611.

