BREAKING: Schools back open Thursday in the Eastern Fraser Valley

Sub-zero temps not enough to close schools in Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope

Kids are headed back to school Thursday in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and the rest of the Eastern Fraser Valley after a snow day on Wednesday.

Schools were closed Nov. 30 in the area, but they are back open for Thursday, Dec. 1 in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Hope and the District of Kent.

In the wake of Tuesday night’s snowstorm, daytime temperatures Wednesday rose above freezing, resulting in some snow melting. Then a big chill hit overnight Wednesday leading to potential dangerous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

The frigid temperatures are expected to remain through Thursday night.

The region is expected to see some snow flurries on Friday during the day and into the evening with a high of zero, but the weekend forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of one degree.

