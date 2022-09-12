Amber Price running for a seat on Chilliwack city council

‘I am passionate about contributing, and promise to bring my heart to city hall,’ Price says

Community advocate and business owner Amber Price announced she is running for a seat on city council.

Decades of community service, advocacy, and activism have woven Price “deep into the fabric” of Chilliwack, according to the release about her run for office.

“Chilliwack is growing and changing at a rapid pace, and it’s imperative that we have diverse voices at the table to ensure that we don’t leave community members behind,” Price said. “I am passionate about contributing to our city, and promise to bring my heart to city hall.”

Price is the second-generation owner of The Book Man, a fixture in downtown Chilliwack for 31 years, as well as founder and director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival, overseeing fundraising, curation and installation of more than 30 large-scale works of art in downtown Chilliwack over the past three years.

Price relishes working towards a common goal and has served with: the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association and Tourism Ch’illiwack on the governance committee, the Chilliwack Learning Society and their Early Years Committee, as well as Chilliwack Citizens for Change, and Chilliwack Pride Society.

Price is on the board of Chilliwack’s Creative Commission, Chilliwack Community Arts Council, Ena’s Community Cats and the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO). She is also a proud member of the Chilliwack Foundation’s distribution committee.

Price was recently awarded a BC Medal of Good Citizenship to recognize her service to her community during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

From cleaning downtown streets, to weeding and restocking free community bookshelves, she has demonstrated her community pride and support for community literacy, working in partnership with many schools in the Chilliwack School District, with an emphasis on Central Elementary School. She is also a proud member of the Kiwanis Club of Sardis.

