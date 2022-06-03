3 naloxone doses administered by Mounties revived lifeless man in Chilliwack

‘His hands were turning white, he was not breathing,’ according to RCMP

It took three doses of naloxone to revive lifeless man, police said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack RCMP’s officer-in-charge is singing the praises of two officers whose quick actions undoubtedly helped save a man’s life.

It was 2:30 a.m. on May 29 when two patrolling officers were flagged down on Main Street and advised of a man who was in medical distress from overdosing.

“His hands were turning white and he was not breathing,” according to the release from RCMP.

The officers found the man lifeless on the ground. “He did not have a pulse.”

They administered naloxone before beginning chest compressions. It took three doses of the recovery medicine before the man became responsive. He was then transported to hospital for further treatment.

“I am extremely proud of the quick action and emergency first aid that our members provided to this individual on Sunday morning,” said RCMP Supt. Davy Lee, officer-in-charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “The actions of these officers contributed to saving a man’s life. Our members are trained in first aid and stepped in to help this individual who would likely have died otherwise.”

