Vedder River Art Walk returns to Rotary trail in Chilliwack

More than 20 artists, musicians and more will line trail from Vedder Park to Peach Road

Kids check out artist Chantelle Trainor-Matties in action during the inaugural Vedder River Art Walk on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. The event returns on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The Vedder Rotary Trail will soon transform into a place filled with arts and entertainment.

The third annual Vedder River Art Walk, presented by the Ch’illiwack Community Arts Council, takes place on Sunday, July 3 and will run along the trail from Vedder Park to Peach Road.

People can enjoy a day filled with art, music and entertainment while taking in the scenic walk along the Vedder River. Folks will be greeted by whimsical entertainment, talented musicians and see various work from local artists and artisans.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Here are the vendors:

Artists: Nicki Lewis, Gary Haggquist, Chilliwack Floral Arts Society, Irene Eves, Ernie Eves, Lucas Simpson, Laura Levitsky, Sylvie Roussel-Janssens, and Kyle Mirva.

Musicians: (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Tasie Taylor (acoustic), Graham Strang (acoustic), Delany Rose (acoustic); (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Chilliwack Ukulele Society, Matt Netzke (acoustic), Jada Mackenzie Moore (acoustic), and Finn Stoner (harpist).

Artisans: Bitsey Bee – jewelry, Chadwick – candles, Bloom Boxes – assorted goodies/soaps/candles, Kofifi Designs -upcycled art furniture, Evernice Designs – wire-wrapped jewelry, and Franz Firoz – art prints.

Entertainment: Stilt walkers – birds and pirate by Still Moon Arts Society, hula hooper Lola Loops, and Chilliwack School of Performing Arts (roaming performers).

